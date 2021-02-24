REVEALED: The Covid-19 14-day incidence rate for every county in Ireland

The Covid-19 rates are falling in most parts of the country with some areas still enduring high case numbers.

The figures were released, as they are every day, by the National Public Health Emergency Team, on Tuesday, February 23.

SEE TABLE BELOW:

Offaly now has the highest rate of the virus with 344 cases in the last two weeks and a 14-day incidence rate of 441.2 per 100,000 population. Monaghan is the next highest with a rate of 342.1.

In terms of the number of cases, Dublin has had the highest number in the last two weeks with 4,573 cases confirmed in the capital in the last two weeks, almost 40% of the total number of cases confirmed across the country in that time. Dublin's 14-day incidence rate, owing to its large population, stands at 339.4, the third-highest.

The only other county with a rate above 300 per 100,000 is Galway where cases have remained stubbornly high. Its rate stands at 330.5 with 853 cases recorded there over the last two weeks.

The lowest rate in the country is in Kerry, standing at just 44.7. Just 66 cases have been confirmed in the Kingdom in the last two weeks.

Kerry's rate is less than half that of the next lowest county, their neighbours in Cork. 497 cases have been confirmed there in the last two weeks with the 14-day incidence rate standing at 91.6 per 100,000. The only other county below 100 per 100,000 is Kilkenny where the rate is 97.8 per 100,000 population.