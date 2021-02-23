Met Éireann wind warning issued for all of Ireland amid strong gusts

A Status Yellow wind warning from Met Éireann is valid for all of Ireland today amid damaging gusts.

Much of the country woke up to howling winds on Tuesday morning and a new Met Éireann weather warning.

The national forecaster had previously issued wind and rain warnings for much of the country with the wind warnings confined to the southern half of the country but that was extended to the whole country with a status yellow level this morning.

"South to southwest winds will reach mean wind speeds of 50 to 65km/h, with gusts of 90 to 110km/h. Where winds are onshore there is a risk of coastal flooding," Met Éireann's national yellow warning states.

The warning is valid from 6am until 6pm on Tuesday.

There is also a Status Yellow Rainfall warning in place for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Limerick, Connacht until 9pm on Tuesday with Met Eireann saying, "rainfall totals of 30 to 50mm" are possible, "higher in mountainous regions."

Tipperary, Cork, Kerry and Waterford are under a Status Orange rain warning until 9pm on Tuesday.

The RSA has urged motorists to take extra care on the roads, especially in high-sided vehicles, and to be aware of the possibility of fallen debris on the roads.