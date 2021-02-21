Virus rate in Offaly increases again as county remains at top of Covid chart in Ireland

The rate of Covid-19 in Offaly has increased again as the county remains firmly on top of the Covid chart in Ireland.

There were 25 new cases reported in Offaly today bringing the 14 Day Incidence Rate per 100,000 of population for the virus up to 431. It stood at 409.2 yesterday. There have been 336 cases in the county in the last 14 days.

Offaly is a considerable margin ahead of the next county on the list which is Dublin with a rate of 343.4 cases per 100,000.

Kerry remains the county with the lowest rate with the 14 Day Incidence rate down to 50.8 cases per 100,000.

As of midnight, Saturday, February 20, the HPSC has been notified of 679 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 215,057 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 230 were in Dublin, 59 in Limerick, 48 in Galway, 47 in Kildare, 29 in Tipperary and the remaining 266 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am today, 744 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 148 are in ICU. 45 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of one additional death related to COVID-19. There has been a total of 4,136 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of February 18, 326,475 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 205,955 people have received their first dose and 120,520 people have received their second dose

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “While the level of disease in our communities remains very high, we are still making progress. We have reported less than 1,000 cases each day this week and our 7 day average has fallen from 1,022 two weeks ago, to 862 last week, to 792 today. The number of people in hospital has fallen from over 1,200 two weeks ago, to 744 today.

“Do not underestimate the power of your actions as we seek to protect the gains we have made and further reduce transmission. This week, please continue to work from home unless essential and do not visit other households unless for essential reasons or as part of a support bubble.”