Gardai 'concerned for well being' of missing man last seen in Offaly town

Gardai say they are 'concerned for the well being' of a missing man who was last seen in an Offaly town

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Donatas Vandalauskas, 35 years, who is missing from the Carbury area of Kildare since Wednesday, February 17.

Donatas is described as being 5’8”. He was last seen in the St.Patrick’s Wood area of Edenderry and, at that time, he was wearing a black leather jacket and jeans.

Gardaí are concerned for Donatas’s wellbeing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí at Edenderry on 046 973 1290 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.