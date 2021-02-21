Offaly bridge to close for ten weeks for essential repairs

An Offaly bridge is to close for ten weeks for essential repairs.

Offaly County Council has announced that the the temporary closure of the Silver River Bridge at Aghnanangh, Derries on the L-20132-1 for ten weeks in order to carry out the repairs.

Alternative routes will be marked while the bridge is closed.

Offaly County Council says it regrets any inconvenience caused to road users while the repairs are carried out.