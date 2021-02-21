Man arrested following drugs seizure in the Midlands

A man has been arrested following a drugs seizure in the Midlands.

Gardaí have seized €70,000 of Cannabis following a search operation in Mullingar, Co. Westmeath, on Saturday.

At approximately 5:30pm, Gardaí attached to the Westmeath Divisional Drugs Unit conducted the search of a house under warrant, at Ardleigh Gate Mullingar. During the course of the search 3.5 kilos of suspected Cannabis with an estimated vale of €70,000 was recovered.

A man in his 30s has been arrested and is currently detained at Mullingar Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. The drugs will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.



The investigation is ongoing.