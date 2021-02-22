Outstanding achievement by Offaly Foroige Club member

Congratulations have been extended to a young Offaly person who has completed a course with NUIG with flying colours.

Offaly Foroige would like to congratulate Cian Egan, who is a member of Ferbane Senior Foroige Club on being awarded with a Foundation Certificate in Youth Leadership and Community Action from NUIG.

Cian gained a 1:1 First Class Honours result for all his hard work and dedication.

Cian is a great example to every young person for his involvement in his local community and availing of the many opportunities that Foroige have presented to him and every member including Leadership, Citizenship, Foroige's Got Talent, Baking competition, Quiz's music interest groups etc.

This year, the graduation was held virtually for the approximately 380 participants, made up of Foroige members and the Dermot Earley youth Leadership initiative.

Thanks were also extended to Barbara Daly for mentoring Cian throughout the Leadership program.