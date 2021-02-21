Man accused of sexual assault is sent for trial at Tullamore Circuit Court

A MAN has been sent forward to Tullamore Circuit Court on sexual assault charges.

The 25-year-old, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the alleged victim, appeared at Tullamore District Court last week.

A book of evidence was served and on the application of Sergeant James O'Sullivan, Judge Catherine Staines sent the man for trial to the Circuit Court sitting on March 9 next.

The man was granted bail on condition he stay away from the alleged injured party.

He was granted legal aid and Donal Farrelly was assigned as his solicitor, with one senior counsel and one junior counsel.

The man is accused of a number of counts of sexually assaulting a female on various dates in Offaly between 2009 and 2011.