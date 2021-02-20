District Court hearing scheduled in Tullamore over child cruelty charges

Offaly Express Reporter

A DISTRICT Court hearing has been scheduled in Tullamore in relation to allegations of child cruelty.

A man and a woman, neither of whom can be named for legal reasons, have been prosecuted for offences contrary to the Children’s Act 2001.

The hearing has been fixed for March 1 next.

Hearings are scheduled in the District Court if an accused person does not plead guilty to the charges brought.