District Court hearing scheduled in Tullamore over child cruelty charges
A DISTRICT Court hearing has been scheduled in Tullamore in relation to allegations of child cruelty.
A man and a woman, neither of whom can be named for legal reasons, have been prosecuted for offences contrary to the Children’s Act 2001.
The hearing has been fixed for March 1 next.
Hearings are scheduled in the District Court if an accused person does not plead guilty to the charges brought.
