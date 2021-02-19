Gardai give update after discovery of body in Offaly

Gardaí are investigating after a man's body was discovered in Offaly on Friday.

They say they are probing all the circumstances following the discovery of a body of a man in his 60s at a property on Main Street, Clara on Friday, February 19, 2021.

The body has since been removed to Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore where a post mortem will take place at a later date.

The results of this will determine the course of the investigation.

The Offaly Express understands the circumstances of the death are not being treated as suspicious at this time.