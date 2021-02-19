Man arrested after cannabis growing operation discovered in the Midlands

A man has been arrested after a cannabis growing operation was discovered in the Midlands today (Friday)

Gardaí have seized an estimated €270,000 worth of cannabis plants and arrested a man following a search of a property in Laois.

Shortly after 8am this morning, Gardaí carried out a search of a property in Mountrath in Laois. €270,000 worth of cannabis plants (pending analysis) was seized.

A male in his 30s was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Portlaoise Garda station.