WATCH: Children of Tullamore childcare centre will melt your heart with their Virtual Hugs

The children of Grovelands Childcare Centres in Tullamore and in the Midlands will melt your heart with their Virtual Hugs.

Writing on their Facebook page recently, the childcare facility said: "We were so inspired by Adam Kings #virtualhugs on The Late Late Show that the children recorded some special messages for those they love. We wanted to use Adams Valentines card in the video but it was sold out in SuperValu Ireland. In order to still help to raise money towards Children's Health Foundation Temple Street, we’d ask if you can to share the love by texting TEMPLE to 50300 to donate €4 to Temple Street Children’s Hospital."

