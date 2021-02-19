Area in Offaly now has third highest rate of Covid-19 in the country

The HSE has released the updated 14-day incidence rate for Covid-19 by Local Electoral Area for the two-week period from February 2 to February 15 and it shows that one area of Offaly now has the third highest rate of Covid-19 in the country.

The figures show that there was an increase in the number of new cases of the virus in two areas of the county with a slight fall in the third.

The rate for the Tullamore Area has seen a significant spike in the last week. The rate for the Tullamore Area now stands at 538.4 cases per 100,000 with 157 new cases in the last 14 days. That is the third highest rate for a Local Electoral Area in the entire country with only Galway City East and Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart in Dublin having a higher rates.

The Birr Area has also seen an increase although not as significant as the Tullamore Area. After falling dramatically last week, the rate for the Birr Area has increased to 325.8 cases per 100,000 with 83 new cases in the area in the last 14 days. Last week the rate stood at 259.1 but two weeks ago it was as high as 510.3 per 100,000 of population.

Meanwhile, the situation in the north east of the county continues to improve. The 14 Day Incidence Rate per 100,000 for the Edenderry has dropped again this week and now stands at 240.1 cases per 100,000, the lowest in the county. There have been 56 new cases in the last 14 days. Last week the rate stood at 300.1, two weeks ago it was at 381.5, three weeks ago the rate stood at 690.2 cases per 100,000 and four weeks ago the rate stood at 1054.6.

As of Thursday, February 18, the 14 Day Incidence Rate for the county stood at 369.4 cases per 100,000.

After ranking only seventh in terms of cases per 100,000 last week, Offaly now ranks second highest in the country and the county is above national average which as of Thursday stands at 252.9 cases per 100,000 of population. There have been 12,042 new cases in the country in the last two weeks.