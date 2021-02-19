Green light for large solar farm in Offaly

Plans for a large-scale solar farm in Offaly have been given the green light.

Summit Solar Ltd has been granted a 10 year permission for a solar farm at Rathmount, Mullanafawnia and Russellspenn. The site is near the village of Rath.

The development will consist of the construction of a Solar PV development with a maximum export capacity (MEC) of up to 45MW comprising of 105,000 photovoltaic panels laid out in arrays.

The plans also include the construction of a 38kV substation, a transformer unit along with ancillary development including sixteen power hubs and one single storey communications building

Also included is a single storey client side sub-station building, a single storey equipment storage building and ten CCTV cameras mounted on 4m high poles along with a perimeter security fence.

Offaly County Council granted permission with 16 conditions attached.