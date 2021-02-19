Offaly GAA Club planning to install large all-weather pitch with floodlights

An Offaly GAA Club is planning to install a large all-weather pitch with floodlights.

Tullamore GAA intend to apply for permission for the provision of a new all-weather pitch measuring 80m x 40m.

The proposed pitch will have an LED flood light system, two ball stops, a scoreboard and all associated new footpaths and access ways, along with enclosures necessary to service this facility.

The pitch will be Tullamore's grounds at O’Brien Park.

A planning application is set to be lodged in the near future with Offaly County Council.