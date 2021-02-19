Offaly soccer club unveils plans for floodlighting at ground
An Offaly soccer club has unveiled plans for floodlighting at their ground.
Gallen United intend to apply for permission for development at Gallen Demesne, Ferbane for the erection of 18m lighting poles with lights at the top.
The lights will provide illumination for games on the existing soccer pitch.
An application will be lodged with Offaly County Council in the near future.
