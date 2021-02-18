Offaly company on course for growth in European racing

TULLAMORE-based company Future Ticketing is set to expand further into the European market after teaming up with the continent's horseracing federation.

The software company, which has clients in tourism and sport all over the world, is the new official ticketing partner for the European & Mediterranean Horseracing Federation (EMHF).

The EMHF has members across the European Union, as well as Morocco, Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Brian Kavanagh, chief executive of Horseracing Ireland, is chair of EMHF and its secretary general is Dr Paull Khan.

Mr Kavanagh said: “We are delighted to partner with Future Ticketing, who are transforming ticketing at racecourses and other venues across Ireland and the UK. One of the lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic for our industry is that sporting organisations need to have a digital platform at the heart of their ticketing systems and Future Ticketing will provide us with the technology and expertise that has already proven invaluable to many racecourses.”

Future Ticketing chief executive Liam Holton said: “Future Ticketing is expanding its international footprint so we are delighted to team up with such a prestigious organisation as the EMHF.”

He added: “There is a significant opportunity to grow horseracing in Europe and developing relations between national bodies is hugely important in this regard. We are honoured and delighted to partner with Dr Paull Khan and his colleagues and look forward to working with them.”

Future Ticketing software allows clients to sell tickets through their own websites.

While the Covid-19 pandemic has seen mass cancellations and has forced elite sports behind closed doors, it has also resulted in event organisers seeking digital solutions to their ticketing.

From its base at Axis Business Park, Future Ticketing has won clients across a range of activities and markets, from rugby, soccer, horseracing and ice hockey, to agricultural shows – including the Tullamore Show – and conferences.

It also concluded deals with the GAA in a number of counties last year and recently added a racecourse in the US to its portfolio.

Mr Holton told the Tullamore Tribune last year that in 2018 about €30 million worth of tickets was sold through Future Ticketing and in 2019 that doubled to €60 million.

The company has been supported by Enterprise Ireland and the Offaly Local Enterprise Office.