Woman hospitalised after Offaly assault

A woman was treated in hospital on Monday following an assault in Offaly.

Gardaí are investigating the assault which occurred at a property in Fairview, Birr, Co. Offaly shortly before 9pm on Monday, February 15.

A woman in her 30s was taken to Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore to be treated for her injuries following the incident.

Gardaí have said no arrests have been made but investigations are ongoing.