Number of patients with Covid-19 at Tullamore Hospital falls but pressure on beds remains high

The number of patients being treated for Covid-19 in Tullamore Hospital continues to fall according to figures from the HSE.

The latest figures show that there are 21 patients with Covid-19 being treated in the hospital. Of that number, three patients are being treated in the hospital's Critical Care Unit.

This time last week, there were 33 patients with the virus in hospital with four in the Critical Care Unit.

The latest figures show that there are no vacant general beds at the hospital with just one available bed in the Critical Care Unit. According to figures from the INMO, there are 13 patients awaiting admission on trolleys in the hospital's emergency ward.

While the number in the hospital is going down, Offaly has risen up the rankings in terms of cases per 100,000