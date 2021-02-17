Offaly deaths and funeral details - Wednesday morning, February 17

Rose Scully (née Monaghan) - 227 Arden View, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal from her home on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to St. Colmcille's Church, Durrow, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in the adjoining cemetery. Due to Government guidelines numbers in the church are restricted. Those who would have liked to attend are welcome to stand along the route to the church , in the church grounds, at the cemetery or can view the Mass on https://www.tullamoreparish.ie/livewebcam

Eamon Nestor - Gurteen, Tubber, Moate, Westmeath / Offaly

A private family Mass will be celebrated in the Church of the Holy Family, Tubber on Wednesday (Feb17th) at 12noon (Max 10 people), which may be viewed on https://youtu.be/OEc3OX9fvll Interment afterwards in Kilcurley Cemetery. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the church and cemetery, while following Social Distancing Rules.