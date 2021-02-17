Offaly now has second highest rate of Covid in Ireland as new cases increase in the county

Offaly now has second highest rate of Covid in Ireland as new cases for the county increased on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team, there were 36 new cases in the county bringing the total for the last 14 days to 294. There were only 13 new cases of the virus on Monday and 21 on Sunday.

The increase means Offaly now has the second highest rate of Covid-19 in the country with only Monaghan having a higher rate. The rate for Offaly now stands at 377.1 cases per 100,000 with the national average standing at 269.3 cases per 100,000.

As of midnight, Monday, February 15, the HPSC has been notified of 744 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 211,113 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified yesterday, 301 cases were in Dublin, 77 in Galway, 37 in Waterford, 36 in Offaly, 32 in Kildare and the remaining 261 cases are spread across all other counties.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 33 additional deaths related to Covid-19. Thirty-one of these deaths occurred in February and two in January. The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 42-105 years.

There has now been a total of 3,980 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.