Costly trip for learner driver and passengers 'well outside' 5km limit as car seized and fines issued

An unaccompanied learner driver has had their car seized by gardai, while the driver and the car's three passengers were also issued fines for breaching the 5km travel restriction.

Naas Roads Policing Unit stopped this car after detecting the driver travelling at an excessive speed on the N7 recently.

The unaccompanied learner driver, who was driving without L-plates, and the car's three passengers were found to be on an unnecessary journey and "well outside" their 5km limit.

The vehicle was seized and the driver and passengers all issued with FPN fines.