Revenue seizes huge quantity of drugs labelled as ‘fishing bait’ and 'green tea' in Midland Mail Centre

Revenue officers in Athlone and Dublin Mail Centres seized over 99kg of illegal drugs on Monday, worth a combined value of €225,000.

The seized drugs, which included herbal cannabis, cocaine and 89kgs of khat, were discovered in over 50 separate parcels that originated from the UK, the USA, Canada, Kenya and Spain.

PHOTO: The drugs seized at Dublin Mail Centre

The parcels were declared as items such as ‘fishing bait’, ‘keychains’, ‘art supplies’ ‘green tea’ and ‘sports shoes’ and were destined for delivery to various addresses across the country.

PHOTO: The drugs seized at Athlone Mail Centre

The seizures were made with the assistance of Revenue detector dogs operating in each mail centre, both named Bailey.

"Investigations are ongoing," a Revenue spokesperson said.

"These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

"If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295."