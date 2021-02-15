Man and woman arrested after sizable drugs seizure in Midlands town

As part of an intelligence led operation, Revenue officers seized 9.6 kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €192,000, following the search of a vehicle in the Portlaoise area.

The seizure was made as a result of a joint intelligence led operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Laois/Offaly Divisional Drugs Units.

A 27 year old man and a 28 year old woman were arrested at the scene and are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at Portlaoise Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

This operation was part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.