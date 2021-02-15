Over €12 million allocated for maintenance and renewal of road network in Offaly

Over €12m has been allocated for the maintenance and renewal of the road network in Offaly.

A number of roads are set to benefit with funds earmarked for specific projects.

Among the projects in Offaly are the R492/L-4011 - Brosna Road, Shinrone; The Tesco roundabout in Edenderry (Phase 1) and the Meelaghans Road outside Tullamore.

The grants supplement local authorities’ own resources expenditure on regional and local road projects and do not represent the total investment in regional and local roads for this year.

Speaking this morning, Deputy Charlie Flanagan stated, "this funding will cover routine maintenance to safeguard our infrastructure, ensure that our roads are resilient against the deteriorating effects of climate change and also contains provisions for walking and cycling infrastructure and safety schemes."

Senator Pippa Hackett also welcomed the funding stating, "this allocation of €12,447,240 for Offaly County Council is essential for the maintenance of our road network. Both motorists and bus passengers depend on good roads for connectivity and a safe, comfortable journey. I’m delighted to see this investment in our roads in Offaly.”





Deputy Flanagan continued: “Maintaining our regional and local road network in Laois is not only important for connectivity, but crucial to ensuring safety on our roads, reducing road collisions and protecting lives.

“Funding for the roll out of a signage programme relating to lower speed limits in housing areas as well as ‘safe passing’ signs for cyclists will also be provided for as part of today’s allocations.

“Routine maintenance works are fundamental to safeguarding our road infrastructure and keeping the network in a good condition

“All strategic road improvement investment schemes will include provisions for walking and cycling infrastructure to take account of the needs of all road users, including cyclists and pedestrians.”