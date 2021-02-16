Your old coins could help family carers in Offaly

Your loose change could be of great benefit to family carers in Offaly.

Family Carers provide massive levels of care at home for children and adults with special needs, disabilities, mental illnesses, frail older people and family and friends who are terminally ill.

"Fundraising has been very difficult due to Covid restrictions, and we very much appreciate all contributions and help we can get," a statement from Family Carers Ireland in Tullamore read.

"Last year many of you collected coins on our behalf, and this money was used to provide little treats for Carers in our area.

We are asking you if you would be kind enough to once again to collect coins and bring them into our Office in the Market Square, Tullamore at your convenience."

Beth Wogan is the Carer Support Manager for Laois and Offaly, and she is at the end of a phone to answer all queries you may have. You can phone Beth at 0867957086.

"Every contribution is so gratefully received by us and helps us raise someone’s spirits on a bad day."