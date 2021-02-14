Offaly now has fourth highest rate of Covid-19 in Ireland

Despite a small decrease in the number of new cases in the county, Offaly now has the fourth highest rate of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team show that there were 21 new cases in Offaly today bringing the total for the last 14 days to 269. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the county now stands at 345, well above the national average and only behind Monaghan, Carlow and Dublin.

On Saturday, Offaly had the sixth highest rate and a week ago Offaly had the ninth highest rate. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the country now stands at 277.2 cases per 100,000 of population.

As of midnight, Saturday, February 13, the HPSC has been notified of 788 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 209,582** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 315 are in Dublin, 61 in Galway, 59 in Meath, 42 in Louth, 33 in Kildare and the remaining 278 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am today, 899 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 160 are in ICU. 34 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 17 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Fifteen of these deaths occurred in February and 1 in December. The median age of those who died was 80 years and the age range was 50-92 years. There has been a total of 3,948 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.