Offaly community rallies around to make clean-up a great success

An Offaly Community Alert group completed a Covid compliant community clean-up of the parish recently.

From 8.30am to 9.30am cars lined up at the Durrow GAA field to collect pickers, bags and gloves from the committee.

Each family were asked to complete a stretch of road around their home. All areas were covered.

Unfortunately since the last clean-up in 2019 the rubbish and the litter had built up again. The level of dumping has increased since the Covid pandemic started.

What disappointed the group most was that the majority of the rubbish the pickers found was recyclable. Bags and bags of beer cans and bottles were collected. They also collected tyres, metal sheeting, toys, electrical items, paint cans, buckets and even a toilet.

The group thanked everyone, young and old, who turned out on the cold but dry morning.

They said the effort showed the great community spirit and pride that exists in Durrow.

Durrow Community Alert group also thanked Durrow GAA for allowing them to store the rubbish at the grounds and to Offaly County Council for supplying bags and gloves and also for taking away the huge amount of rubbish collected.

The group reminded anyone using the walk in Durrow Woods to bring home their rubbish and for people to report suspicious activities or illegal dumping in the area.