Offaly Soccer Club launch fundraiser for development at 12-acre site

An Offaly Soccer Club has launched a major fundraiser to kickstart work on their 12-acre site in Screggan.

Mucklagh Soccer Club purchased the land a year ago in order to have a permanent home to flourish on.

Plans have been drawn up for this new venture and Phase 1 involves development of playing pitches and toilet facilities.

The club aims to raise €35,000 to aid with the first phase and because Covid-19 restrictions have severely hampered the club's annual fundraisers, members, supporters, parents, neighbours and friends, are being asked to help in any way they can.

The club says any donation made will be greatly appreciated by the schoolboys andgirls members, CCFL members, and hopefully the senior teams of the future.

Despite the global pandemic, the committee have continued to work and make plans behind the scenes (and Zoom screens), to make this future a reality.

In a statement the club said: “While the day to day realities of running the club, mortgage repayments, insurance policies, weekly lotto etc has continued, we have also ommenced an application for Sports Capital Grant funding, to assist with phased development. An application for Sports Capital grant requires clubs to have 'matching funding', for that application to achieve its maximum potential. This matching funding is a percentage of overall phased project costs. We are acutely aware of the effects Covid-19 is having on us all, physically, mentally and financially, and will be most grateful for any donation you feel you can make toward this development. Remember... pennies make pounds!”

The club added: “Since the establishment of the club in 2005, the Rev David Hutton Bury and his family have graciously provided us with grounds in the beautiful Charleville Estate. This club will be forever endebted to the Hutton Bury family for the continued support they have shown towards us, and the promotion of youth sports in the area. Over the years, many amazing memories have been made. Trips to soccer tournaments in Scotland and Wales, All Ireland Community Games titles won, League and Cup titles were battled for, Club of the year awards won, and most recently, the FAI Club Mark award achieved in September 2019.

“But more memories are waiting to be made, and with your help, we can take the first steps towards this. The phased development of these new facilities will benefit us all, our members and community combined, providing all with a home for football that we can be proud of for generations to come.”

The campaign's hashtag is #helpmucklaghhitthetarget and donations can be made by CLICKING HERE