Valentine's bust in Offaly as 'lover' is stopped on non-essential journey
Offaly gardai foiled a Valentines date on Saturday as they handed out Covid-19 travel fines.
Tullamore Gardaí were conducting a Covid checkpoints throughout the day and issued a number of fines to drivers for non-essential travel.
This included one driver who had travelled from Cork through Offaly in order "to visit a lover."
Gardai said that when the driver was questioned, the journey proved non-essential.
Unlucky in love!
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on