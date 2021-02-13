There has been a slight increase in confirmed Covid-19 cases in Offaly today according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

According to the figures, there were 25 new cases in Offaly today compared to 23 new cases on Friday. It has been an up and down week for new cases in Offaly. There were 27 new cases on Wednesday, 18 new cases on Tuesday, 12 on Monday and just eight on Sunday. There have been 267 new cases in Offaly in the last 14 days and the Incidence Rate for the county stands at 342.5 cases per 100,000, the sixth highest in the country.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 66 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Forty-one of these deaths occurred in February, eight occurred in January, seven in December and nine occurred in November or earlier. The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 39 - 98 years. There has been a total of 3,931 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday, February 12 , the HPSC has been notified of 1,078 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 208,796** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 433 are in Dublin, 139 in Galway, 52 in Limerick, 49 in Limerick, 43 in Mayo and the remaining 362 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am today, 898 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 171 are in ICU. 44 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 10, 256,681 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “If you have any symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, such as cough, fever, shortness of breath or a change in your sense of smell or taste, self-isolate (stay in your room) immediately and phone your GP without delay. If you are in any doubt about any symptoms you have, you should always contact your GP.

“Your test and GP assessment will be free of charge. This includes GP out of hours services, contact details for which are on the HSE website www.hse.ie. If you don’t have a GP, any GP can arrange a test for you.

“The best way to protect ourselves and our vulnerable loved ones from serious illness as a result of COVID-19 infection is to continue taking the actions we know can effectively supress this virus. Keep physical distance from others, wash hands regularly, avoid crowds and wear face coverings that are fitted correctly.”