Outstanding pictures selected as winners of Tullamore Camera Club Awards

THE winners of the prestigious Club Photographer of the Year and Shield Winner awards were announced at Tullamore Camera Club's first meeting of 2021 held via Zoom recently.

Marie Kearns (Chairperson) dealt with club business before guest presenter Kieran Commins from South Kildare Club gave a fabulous presentation of travel photos taken over the years.

He also had the difficult task of selecting the Tullamore Camera Club Photographer of the Year and Tullamore Camera Club Shield winner 2020 from the 24 winning photographs from the monthly competitions.

And worthy winners Phil Brady (Photographer of Year) (picture above) and Rosie Cummins (Shield winner) (picture below) were chosen.

The club thank Kieran for his wonderful presentation and his critique of the photos. Congratulations to Catherine Doheny and Mark Devery who were winners of the January competition ‘Winter weather’.

The club is looking forward to 2021 and welcome new members who can contact the club at tullamorecameraclub@gmail.com