Road works needed on busy road in Offaly

Work is urgently needed on a busy Offaly road that is the main road connecting Edenderry and Tullamore.

That's according to a local councillor who raised the issues of the condition of the road between Daingean to Ballinagar at a recent meeting.

Cllr Robert McDermott, speaking at the January meeting of Edenderry Municipal District, said a number of people from the area had contacted him in connection with the state of the artery.

Area Engineer, Mark Mahon acknowledged it was an ongoing issue but said there was very little the council could do until extra funding was secured.

Cllr McDermott also raised the condition of the canal side roadway from Offaly rowing club's headquarters at Cappincur to Ballycommon.

He said there were a large number of potholes on the road and a lot of tractors and machinery used it.

Mr Mahon said the issue could be looked at in the next roads programme and be discussed when the council was notified of its financial allocation.