New Covid-19 cases drop dramatically in one area of Offaly with rates also falling in other areas

The HSE has released the updated 14-day incidence rate for Covid-19 by Local Electoral Area for the two-week period from January 26 to February 8.

The figures show that there was a dramatic drop in the number of new cases of the virus in one area of the county will small falls in the other two areas.

The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the Birr Area has also fallen dramatically in the last 14 days. The rate now stands at 259.1 cases per 100,000 with 66 new cases in the last 14 days. This time last week, the rate stood at 510.3 per 100,000 of population with 130 new cases in the area in the previous two weeks. Two weeks ago, the rate for the area stood at 757.6 cases per 100,000 and there had been 193 new cases.

The 14 Day Incidence Rate per 100,000 for the Edenderry has dropped again this week and now stands at 300.1 cases per 100,000 with 70 new cases recorded in the last 14 days. Last week the rate stood at 381.5 cases per 100,000, two weeks ago the rate stood at 690.2 cases per 100,000 and three weeks ago the rate stood at 1054.6.

The rate for the Tullamore Area has also reduced in the last weeks. The rate for Tullamore now stands at 428.7 cases per 100,00 with 125 new cases in the last 14 days. A week ago the rate stood at 528.1 and there had been 154 new cases in those two weeks.

As of Friday, February 12, the 14 Day Incidence Rate for the county stood at 337.3 cases per 100,000.

Offaly now ranks seventh highest in the country and the county is above national average which as of Friday stands at 292.8 cases per 100,000 of population. There have been 13,942 new cases in the country in the last two weeks.