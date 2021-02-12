Decline in new cases of Covid-19 in Offaly today as national number drops below 1,000

There has been a decline in new cases of Covid-19 in Offaly today as the national number drops below 1,000.

After reporting 35 new cases on Thursday, there were 23 new cases in Offaly today. It has been an up and down week as there were 27 new cases on Wednesday, 18 new cases on Tuesday, 12 on Monday and just eight on Sunday.

As of midnight, Thursday, February 11, the HPSC has been notified of 921 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 207,720 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 414 were in Dublin, 87 in Cork, 51 in Kildare, 48 in Limerick, 47 in Meath and the remaining 274 cases are spread across all other counties.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 23 additional deaths related to COVID-19. There has now been a total of 3,865* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 959 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 173 are in ICU. 53 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 9, 248,284 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. Of that 158,904 people have received their first dose while 89,380 people have received their second dose.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We have made progress in Ireland over recent weeks, but the rate of transmission of the disease is still extremely high and the risks COVID-19 poses to our vulnerable loved ones have not changed.

“Everyone is working hard to drive down COVID-19 infection in the community, and we must all continue to limit the number of daily contacts we have. The only way to limit the spread of COVID-19 is to limit our social contacts and follow the public health advice, wash our hands, maintain a social distance, wear a face covering where appropriate, work from home and stay at home.”