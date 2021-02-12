Two men arrested after huge drugs haul in Kildare

Two men have been arrested after a huge drugs haul in Kildare on Thursday.

Personnel attached to An Garda Síochána’s Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Special Crime Task Force (SCTF) assisted by personnel assigned to the DMR participated in an intelligence led operation. In the course of the operation, approximately 374kgs of a substance suspected to be Cannabis Herb, with an estimated street value of €7.4 million, was seized, in Co. Kildare.

Two male suspects, aged 49 and 46, were arrested and are currently detained in Naas Garda Station, pursuant to the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Speaking today, Detective Chief Superintendent Angela Willis, head of bureau at the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, said, "the operation undertaken today involving participation by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and personnel in the DMR, which has resulted in the seizure of illicit drugs with an estimated street value of €7.4 million, demonstrates An Garda Síochána’s continued determination to tackling the supply of controlled drugs, that cause significant harm and misery in our communities. We will continue to target those who are engaged in the distribution of illicit drugs and tackle criminality engaged in by organised crime gangs who benefit from such activity.”

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll who is the Head of Organised and Serious Crime said, "the significant success being achieved by members of the Garda Síochána throughout the organisation in tackling serious and organised crime in the challenging circumstances arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, is outstanding and reflects their considerable ability and dedication.”