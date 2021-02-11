WATCH: Shock as elderly Offaly woman loses her home and her possessions in house fire

An Offaly woman, who lost her home to a fire on Sunday last remains shocked and heartbroken, according to her granddaughter. 83 year old Josephine Dunne escaped the blaze unharmed but lost all of her belongings.

The fire broke out at Josephine's home, just outside Tullamore, after dinner on Sunday, February 7 last. Thankfully, Josephine and her son were able to vacate the property before the blaze took hold. However, unfortunately, the property was destroyed and had no insurance because it had a thatched roof, a family member told the Tribune.

Her granddaughter, Pearl Dunne Delaney said her gran has “lost everything” even the walls of the house were destroyed during the fire. “We don't know if the walls have to be knocked down and rebuilt from the ground up. Sadly, everything inside is done. It is a shell. All of her possessions, photographs, all her memories, everything,” she said.

The property is still smouldering away at the moment so unfortunately, the property is unsafe for the family to enter to see the extent of the damage.

Efforts are now underway to raise funds to repair her 220 year old home. And, Pearl said the response of the local community has been amazing.

“People have been great. My brother has set up a GoFundMe page, which is absolutely fantastic. People have been making donations after he set it up yesterday. And, so far I think he has over € 10,000 and people have been offering help with carpentry, electrical work. They have been offering furniture. People have been amazing.”

Pearl also extended a huge thank you to Ken Smollen, who organised donations of furniture and electrical goods. Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been set up and you can donate HERE.