Bike repair man prosecuted for carrying flick knife in Tullamore

A MAN told Tullamore District Court that the flick knife gardai found on him was only used in the course of his work.

Maciej Cendroski, 37, of 8 Chancery Park Place, Tullamore pleaded guilty to possession of a knife at Cormac Street, Tullamore on April 20 last year.

Sergeant James O'Sullivan told the court Mr Cendroski was found with the knife when gardai conducted a drugs search after seeing a group of males acting suspiciously.

Sergeant O'Sullivan said the accused stated he did not know it was illegal to have the knife.

The man's solicitor, Donal Farrelly, said his client worked repairing bicycles and the knife was used for opening cable ties. He had no previous convictions for such an offence.

Judge Catherine Staines told Mr Cendroski he could see the devastating consequences of knife use in a confrontation.

Mr Cendroski said he would never use the knife for an offence.

Judge Staines said though the defendant was not at his place of work when the knife was found, she applied the Probation Act because he had no previous convictions.