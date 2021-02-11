An Offaly rugby club is looking for your old photos

A shout out has been put out to all past and present members of Birr RFC for any old photos, particularly team photos or photos of historical events.

If you don't have any photos but have old articles or know of historic wordy moments in the club's history, the club wants to hear about it.

“We are looking to put these photos and historical moments on record on our website, potentially up in the clubhouse or for us in future publications on social media,” they wrote.

If anyone has any photos or historical moments in the club's history, they would like to share with them, please email info@birrrugby.ie.

And, don't worry if you don't have a scanner to send them, please just let the club know and they will keep a note of it and when we return to more normal times, arrangements can be made to scan the photographs at a later date.