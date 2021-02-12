Offaly's Brigid plans to celebrate 40th birthday in style post Covid

Happy birthday to Brigid Walsh who turned 40 on Tuesday last, February 9.

Brigid lives in Roscore, Blueball along with her parents Emmett and Markie Walsh. She is the best Aunty to her ten nieces and nephews and a role model to many.

Brigid never let Covid dampen her spirits. As soon as the Ready to Run shop in Tullamore was open after the first lock down she went in and bought a pair of runners and along with the support of her mother she took to the roads and lost a whopping 2.5 stone.

She really misses her job in K Flowers and can't wait to get back to it so she can enjoy the tea and chats with the people she works with.

Unfortunately the party that Brigid has waited for since she turned her birthday has to be postponed due to Covid. She hopes all of her friends are safe during this time and wants to remind people to wash their hands and wear masks so we can get this virus down to ease restrictions and allow her to celebrate her 40th in style.

Happy birthday Brigid from all of your family and friends.