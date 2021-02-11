Two men arrested after series of thefts from cars and shops in Midlands towns

People have been urged to lock up their cars after a number of thefts in two towns in the Midlands.

In each town, a man was arrested and charged over the thefts.

On February 5, Mountmellick Gardaí arrested and charged a person, following an investigation over several thefts from cars in the town in the previous days.

The man is to appear before Portlaoise District Court.

It followed help from the public to identify property found.

"We wish to thank the public for their assistance in relation to our Facebook appeal earlier in the week which helped us identify owners of property," the local Gardaí said.

Then on Wednesday February 10 an arrest was made by Portlaoise Gardaí, over thefts from cars as well as from shops.

"Portlaoise Gardai have charged a male with a number of thefts from local shops and cars. Please remember our local shops have supported us all during this pandemic and appreciate your support. If you see suspicious activity in shops let staff, security or ourselves know. A Court appearance is due," the Laois Offaly Garda District reported.

Most vehicle thefts in Laois and Offaly were from vehicles parked outside homes and not locked, the Gardaí said.

They have advice to the public to protect their property.

"Our Crime Prevention Officer asks us to remember to #ParkSmart

"Remember take your property with you when parking your vehicle. Most of the vehicles in 2020 in our Division that had property stolen from them while parked at residence were left unlocked.

"Park in well-lit areas and always lock and secure your vehicle. If attending financial institutions and withdrawing monies never ever leave those monies in your vehicle. Consider using electronic funds transfer," they say.