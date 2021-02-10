Increase in new Covid cases in Offaly today as national number also goes up

There has been a significant increase in new Covid-19 cases reported in Offaly today as the national number has also increased again.

Figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show that there 27 new cases in Offaly today bringing the total for the last 14 days to 248. There were 18 new cases on Tuesday, 12 on Monday and just eight on Sunday.

As of midnight, Tuesday, February 9, the HPSC has been notified of 1,006 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There were just 556 confirmed on Tuesday. There has now been a total of 205,939 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 516 were in Dublin, 63 in Cork, 46 in Galway, 43 in Meath, 36 in Louth and the remaining 302 cases are spread across all other counties.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 54 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Forty-five of these deaths occurred in February, 5 occurred in January and 4 are still under investigation. The median age of those who died was 86 years and the age range was 48 - 104 years.

There has been a total of 3,794* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 1,032 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 173 are in ICU. 40 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 7, 240,487 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: