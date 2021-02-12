Over 50 years service recalled as Offaly Credit Union stalwart retires

On behalf of the Board of Directors, Management, Staff and members of Tullamore Credit Union Ltd, Fra Mollen, Chairperson 2018 - 2020, made a presentation to PJ Egan as he formally retired as a volunteer and former Board member after more than 50 years’ service.

PJ joined the Board of Directors in 1967, having lived in New York for a number of years and being a member of an Industrial Credit Union there.

In the early days of Tullamore Credit Union, voluntary directors also served as staff, and PJ worked as a teller on a Saturday, with the first manager Des Smyth.

Over the years, PJ has served on many committees and was elected Chairperson in 1982.

He brought a wealth of knowledge about the locality and its people, as well as from a business perspective.

Tullamore CU wishes him and Marie many years of good health.