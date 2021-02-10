The HSE has given the latest update on Covid-19 cases and available beds at Tullamore Hospital.

The figures show that there were 33 patients with confirmed cases of the virus being treated in the hospital as of 8pm on Tuesday. Of those patients, four were being treated in the hospital's Critical Care Unit. One new patient had been admitted in the previous 24 hours.

The figures also show that Tullamore was one of just two Acute Hospitals in the country with no available general beds. There were two available beds in the hospital's Critical Care Unit.

According to the INMO's Trolley Watch figures, there were 13 patients on trolleys in the hospital's Emergency Department awaiting admission.

Across the country there are now 1012 patients being treated in hospital for Covid-19 with 175 patients being treated in Critical Care Units.