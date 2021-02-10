Offaly nuns scheduled for Covid-19 vaccine today

A GROUP of elderly nuns at the Convent of Mercy in Tullamore are scheduled to be vaccinated against Covid-19 today (Wednesday, February 10).

Some 27 Sisters of Mercy reside in the convent and many of them are aged in their 80s and 90s with the eldest being 96.

Sr Cecilia Cadogan, who is in her 60s and is one of the younger nuns, said they were delighted to learn that the vaccine will be administered this week.

Sr Cecilia said she was very thankful that none of the residents in the convent had contracted the coronavirus.

“There is such a large group here living together but thank God nobody here got it,” she told the Tullamore Tribune.

She attributed the absence of Covid-19 to the excellent care and the vigilance of the sisters themselves.

“The level of care has been very very good and we have all been very, very careful, almost hibernating, for the last 10 months.”

She said they had all been following what the experts were advising.

“There has been strict adherence to the rules and we have not been meeting up with anyone. There has been nobody here only ourselves and the staff.”

Over the last number of years the convent in Tullamore has become a retirement centre for nuns from all over the diocese of Meath.

As concern about the pace of the vaccine roll-out nationally grew, a particular focus was placed on those cohorts of elderly people in group settings who were not resident in nursing homes.

They were not included in the first phase of vaccinations and Sr Cecilia said the Tullamore nuns were especially pleased to be scheduled for their first dose of one of the Covid-19 vaccines this week.

“We don't know what one it is but we will take whatever we get,” she laughed.