Plans for massive greenhouse in Offaly for 'next generation farming' on hold

Plans for a massive greenhouse in Offaly for 'next generation farming' have been put on hold after Offaly County Council sought more information before making a final decision on the large scale project.

Galway Herb Farm Ltd, applied to Offaly County Council for Planning Permission to construct the greenhouse and the repurposing of ancillary buildings at Ballycon, Daingean, Co. Offaly.

The plans call for the demolition of the existing disused sheds and tank structures and the reuse of an existing workshop for uses ancillary to the adjoining proposed greenhouse.

The plans also call for the construction of extensions to the sides of the existing workshop comprising of c.1,036m2.

The main part of the plans this week is the construction of a 10,500m2 greenhouse, attached to the rear of the existing workshop.

A number of the issues raised by Offaly County Council are around clarification of certain elements of the plan including site access, water supply, site boundary, traffic management plan and a road safety audit.

It also asks for a Bat Survey to be carried and asks the developer to comment on two submission made in relation to the application.