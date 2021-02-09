Large quantity of drugs labelled as toys and clothes seized at Mail Centre in Midlands

A large quantity of drugs labelled as toys and clothes have been seized at a Mail Centre in Midlands

As a result of routine operations, Revenue officers at Athlone and Dublin Mail Centres seized over 11.5kgs of illegal drugs including herbal cannabis, ketamine, cannabis oil, cannabis resin, cocaine, mitragynine, and cannabis infused ‘jelly sweets’.

The illegal drugs have an estimated value of almost €175,000 and were discovered in parcels that originated from the UK, the USA, Canada and Spain. The parcels were declared as items such as ‘clothing’, ‘toys’, ‘breakfast cereal’, ‘health supplements’, and ‘car parts’ and were destined for delivery to various addresses across the country.

The seizures were made with the assistance of Revenue detector dogs operating in each mail centre, both named Bailey.

Investigations are ongoing.