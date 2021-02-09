Bingo is coming back in Offaly - but with a difference.

Moneygall Development Association (MDA) has announced the commencement of virtual bingo that can now be enjoyed by all in their homes.

Sean Nolan, chairperson of MDA, commented, "families of all ages have adapted during the pandemic and are connecting remotely via Zoom for family occasions, quizzes and just to say hello. We also see our classrooms or work colleagues regularly over Zoom and it's relatively easy to use and has become part of our daily lives."

The idea of bringing Bingo to the home is now possible using Zoom, where people will meet in a Virtual Bingo Hall and the bingo caller will be visible and monitoring player's checks.

Players can unmute zoom to "Check" and should it be the correct call they can win the cash prize.

"We will transfer all winnings directly to winners and the minimum prize we will be giving away is from €15 to €500 with a guaranteed giveaway of a minimum of €2,000 on our launch night," Sean stated.

Moneygall Development Association will use the popular ClubForce App used by many local G.A.A. clubs for lotto. You can purchase your single or double book in advance of the game and it will be then emailed to you in plenty of time to prepare for bingo from your home.

To add Moneygall Development Association to your Clubforce just open the app and tap the blue button over "group" and type in Moneygall Development Association and tap on our name and it will then be in your Clubforce

The 10 game bingo will commence at 8pm on Thursday, February 18 and is guaranteed to pass the time while safely gathering for some light fun, entertainment and possible cash prizes.

Follow Moneygall Village facebook page for up to date information.