Offaly GAA club so start work on Phase 1 of ambitious development plans

An Offaly GAA club has announced that is about to start phase 1 of its ambitious development of its faciilities.

Shannonbridge GAA Club has announced that it has signed a contract in the last couple of weeks with Electric Skyline who will take on the contract to supply a state of the art floodlighting system around the football pitch.

The club says over three years of hard work and planning has gone in to making this happen adding that it is 'very exciting' to see all of the effort come to fruition with the start of this first phase.

Thanks were extended to the development committee who have made this happen.

This is just the first phase of the development plan. Phase 2 involves the construction of a walking track and it is planned that surrounding lighting will follow.

The club says it had to secure a 'significant' credit union loan to finalise the finance package for the floodlights to complement the funds already taken in from previous fundraising and the Sports Capital grant which was received officially before Christmas.

The club's fundraising committee are actively looking for patrons to come on board and support the latest fundraising draw called ‘no fiddle’ which will be officially launched in the coming weeks. Check out the clubs's social media pages for more info.

The club has also announced its new manager for the next year will be Paddy Marsh from Moate and his selectors will be Mark Samuels and John Deeley.

And a new committee has also been put in place.

The following were elected as our club executive officers for the following year:

Chairman - Tony Rohan; Secretary - Niamh Egan; Treasurer - Vinnie Costello; PRO - Jason Mahon; Minor Board chairman- Niall O’Shea; Minor board secretary- Paula Claffey; County board delegates - Jim Killeen/Damien Brazil; Child welfare officers - Lucy Quirke / Sile Ryan; Health and safety officer - Ciaran Brazil; Health and well-being officer - John Deeley