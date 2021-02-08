Cars calving tyres in potholes on shockingly bad Offaly road

Locals have been voicing their anger and concern over the state of the road between Edenderry and Rhode, particularly around the Fahy Hill area outside Rhode village.

One resident described it as "an extremely busy road," adding that "piles of cars have lost tyres here in the last two weeks."

Bad weather has accelerated the decline in the condition of the road with a resident saying "from the business park coming out of Edenderry to Rhode village is a death trap."

Another resident took to Facebook today, Monday, February 8, to describe an incident they had on the road.

"Hit a pothole on the way to Rhode. It’s absolutely outrageous the roads are in a terrible state. Not only am I going to be late to work but I’m at the cost of this as well," the driver said after bursting a tyre on the stretch.

They insisted they would be contacting Offaly County Council about the incident.

Dozens of other locals commented on the post describing similar experiences in recent weeks with the road deteriorating by the day.

Have you got a road riddled with potholes in your area? Let us know. Send us an email to news@offalyexpress.ie